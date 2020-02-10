Missing Missoula woman found

Update: Destini Shyanne Houle has been located and is safe.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Destini Shyanne Houle, last seen in Missoula on Feb. 9.

Houle is a 24-year-old Native American female. She is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 238 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans. She is possibly being held against her will and is considered to be endangered.

If you have any information about Destini Houle, call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or 9-1-1.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0