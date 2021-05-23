Missing, murdered Indigenous persons database unveiled, set to launch in coming weeks

AT&T matched the Department of Justice grant to further help in building the site.

“We are fortunate to have great partners,” Landry said in the news release. “AT&T’s generous support and Dillon Software’s talent in redesigning our reporting portal and database has been integral in launching this critical resource. The new platform is scalable and easy to operate.”

Right now, the Blackfeet Reservation and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are the two nations participating in the portal. The coalition hopes to have all eight of Montana’s tribal nations participating by the end of the summer.

“CSKT is so honored to share in this day as the second tribe being added to the network,” CSKT Tribal Council Member Ellie Bundy said.

Bundy is looking forward to the CSKT’s participation in the database and hopes this new tool can address the larger issue of finding missing and murdered Indigenous people.

As of May 11, there are 179 missing persons in the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Bundy said. Fifty-seven of those are classified as Indigenous.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland submitted a video speech to the event congratulating the team behind the database.