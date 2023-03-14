Authorities are looking for another missing woman in Missoula, last spotted in the area of West Broadway Street.

A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 37-year-old Katharine Schreck. She was last seen by a family members at the 1600 block of West Broadway Street on Friday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the Missoula Police Department.

She was last contacted via text the following day, Saturday, at 7 a.m.

The clothing she was last seen wearing include spandex shorts, a t-shirt, a puffy blue coat and a headband. According to the police department, there is concern for Schreck's safety because she experiences mental health issues.

Call 911 or the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 if you have information on her location.

This is the third missing persons alert sent out in the last week by the Missoula Police Department. The two notices were issued for Nefataree Bartell, 26, and Terry L. Stahl, 68. Neither person has been located yet.