Missing persons advisory issued for Missoula Native American teen

A Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory was issued on Tuesday for a missing Native American teen in Missoula.

Savannah Maybelle Omeasoo-SkunkCap, 14, was last seen on Feb. 16 around 7 a.m. before the start of school. She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Omeasoo-SkunkCap has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Feb. 16 and there is strong concern for her welfare, the advisory said. She has ties to Cut Bank, Browning and Missoula, as well as Washington state.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater and light grey sweats with black drawstrings. She might be wearing a black bracelet and carrying a Nike backpack, the advisory said. There is no known direction of travel and no known vehicle information for her.

In a Facebook post on March 1, Missoula police asked anyone with information about Omeasoo-SkunkCap's whereabouts to contact 911 or 405-552-6300 and reference case number 2022-5596.

