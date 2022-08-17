 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing persons alert issued for Missoula woman

A missing person's advisory for a Missoula woman went out on Wednesday. 

Law enforcement is trying to locate Candice Ritzie, age 45. She was last seen on July 27.

Ritzie is Black, 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to a Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued by the Montana Department of Justice. 

Ritzie experiences mental health issues, including schizophrenia and another depressive disorder, the alert stated. She's without her medication, and there is concern for her safety and welfare. 

She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white T-shirt. Her hair is usually short and she wears glasses, the alert stated.

If you have any information on Ritzie's whereabouts, contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911. 

