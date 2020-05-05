Missing Washington man found dead in Mineral County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of search teams have recovered the body of a 74-year-old man missing from Spokane since last week, the Mineral County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Michael Frazer had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and was reported missing from his residence in Spokane on April 29. After Mineral County authorities were issued a "Silver Alert" on May 2, Frazer's car and dog were both found four miles west of Haugan, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. His body was recovered late Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

Mineral County Search and Rescue, Silver Valley Search and Rescue, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue, Superior Volunteer Fire Department, West End Fire, Shoshone County Sheriff's Office set up the incident command center in a parking lot near the $50,000 Silver Dollar Bar in Haugan. Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Bonner County and Two Bear Air each assisted in the search, as well, according to the release.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.