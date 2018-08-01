KALISPELL — Montana authorities say the body of a Whitefish woman reported missing last month was found in a vehicle that was submerged in a pond.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 23-year-old Alex Beltran's vehicle and body were found Wednesday morning on private property in Kalispell.
Beltran was reported missing by her family on July 19. Detectives determined she was last seen three days earlier drinking with friends, and that she left a house in Kalispell bound for her parents' home but never arrived.
Her car was found after a resident reported finding a vehicle in his pond.
Curry says it appears the vehicle traveled down a driveway, across a lawn and into the water.
Curry says the body will be taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.