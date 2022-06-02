Missing woman's body recovered from river

A body recovered in the Clark Fork River near Superior on May 17 was identified as a woman who went missing near Alberton last summer.

Rebekah Barsotti was identified as the deceased using dental records, according to a press release from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. They released Barsotti’s identity Thursday afternoon. Her body was found near River Bend Road east of Superior.

An investigation into the cause of death and circumstances continues, the release stated.

Barsotti, who would have turned 35 in December, was missing since July 20, when she was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. at a Town Pump in Superior. Her car and some personal items were found at a rest area near Alberton on Interstate 90.

In September, law enforcement said all leads had been exhausted in relation to her disappearance, but she remained an active missing-persons case. The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office and the Missoula County Search and Rescue joined the Missoula Sheriff in the investigation.

Over 2,000 hours were dedicated to the search, the release stated.

At the time she went missing, Barsotti was with her dog, Cerberus. He was found dead a few days after his owner disappeared about 10 miles downriver from where Barsotti was reported to have gone missing.

Barsotti’s parents, including her mother, Angela Mastrovito, have been living in Missoula since Barsotti disappeared.

