Missing woman's dog found deceased by Mineral County Search and Rescue

Mineral County Search and Rescue located a dog in the Clark Fork River who is believed to have been with a woman when she went missing last week.

Rebekah Barsotti, 34, has been missing since last Tuesday.

Her dog, Cerberus, was found deceased late Monday afternoon near Fish Creek and Tarkio, about 10 miles downriver from where Barsotti is believed to have gone missing, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said. Officials think Barsotti entered the river somewhere near Alberton.

She was last seen on July 20 at about 2:15 p.m. at Town Pump in Superior. Her car was seen at a rest area near mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 along with some personal items.

Because of where her dog was found, officials believe it is highly likely Barsotti is also in the river, Toth said.

Teams from Missoula, Mineral and Flathead counties have been combing through the river, using divers and also helicopters from Two Bear Air.

Barsotti is a longtime Mineral County resident who had recently moved to Missoula, Toth said. She is 5 feet, 5 inches and 135 pounds with sandy colored hair and blue eyes.

The case is now being handled by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Toth said.

