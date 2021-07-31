Missing woman's family calls on Missoula community for support, help with search

The case is being handled as a river accident, she added. Since authorities are focusing on water, Mastrovito is hoping to have as many people as possible looking on the shore and surrounding land as well.

“Experienced hikers, people who know the terrain and area are so helpful,” she said. “And people who aren’t can always help coordinate groups by phone and put out flyers.”

Melissa Jurasovich, a friend of Barsotti’s, has been out on the river a handful of times in the past week. She’s been looking along the water and also keeping an eye out for any disrupted shoreline where Barsotti or her dog may have tried to climb out of the river.

“I would want everyone possible to look for my loved one,” she said. “I just want answers.”

The vast area of the Clark Fork, combined with the unpredictability of the current, makes searching hard — that’s why it’s necessary to have as many people out looking, Jurasovich said.

Mastrovito and other family members of Barsotti's plan to stay in Missoula awhile longer.

“From a mother’s perspective, my hope is I find her,” Mastrovito said. “She was a fighter, and she loved life.”