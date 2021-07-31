Missing woman's family calls on Missoula community for support, help with search

An avid lover of the outdoors, Rebekah Barsotti is described by her loved ones as an adventurer who lights up every room she walks into with her bright and loving personality.
Barsotti, 34, has been missing since July 20, when she was last seen about 2:15 p.m. at Town Pump in Superior. Her car was seen at a rest area near mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 along with some personal items.
Barsotti’s mother, Angela Mastrovito, and her husband traveled to Missoula late last week and are coordinating search efforts and waiting for any possible updates on her daughter.
Originally from a small town in Virginia, Barsotti moved to western Montana when she was 18 after visiting the area on a trip with a friend.
“She fell in love with Montana. She told me the world was too big to stay in Partlow, Va.,” Mastrovito said. “She always said of Montana, ‘this is where I belong.’”
Barsotti works at Plonk in downtown Missoula, where she is loved and thoroughly enjoyed by her workers.
“They describe her as delightful and bubbling,” Mastrovito said, adding customers always look forward to seeing her.
Barsotti is a longtime Mineral County resident who had moved to Missoula in April.
Her dog, Cerberus, who was with her when she went missing, was found dead last Monday on the river. Mastrovito described the pair as inseparable.
“He was her world,” she said, adding she believes if Cerberus went into the river and was struggling Barsotti would try to save him.
In the week she’s spent in Missoula so far, Mastrovito says search efforts by authorities have been extensive and community support has been outstanding.
However, she’s hoping the public can lend more manpower to rescue efforts, specifically in ground searches.
Small groups of Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71 where she was reported to have gone missing.
On Saturday, Mastrovito said she had a group of 13 come out to help.
Several businesses and individuals in the Missoula area have rallied around the family and supported them with donations and their time.
“The water isn’t giving us any answers,” Mastrovito said. “I really think if she got an opportunity to get onto the riverbank, she’s a strong young woman, I think she would have tried to crawl to the brush. That’s why I’ve been calling for ground searches.”
The case is being handled as a river accident, she added. Since authorities are focusing on water, Mastrovito is hoping to have as many people as possible looking on the shore and surrounding land as well.
“Experienced hikers, people who know the terrain and area are so helpful,” she said. “And people who aren’t can always help coordinate groups by phone and put out flyers.”
Melissa Jurasovich, a friend of Barsotti’s, has been out on the river a handful of times in the past week. She’s been looking along the water and also keeping an eye out for any disrupted shoreline where Barsotti or her dog may have tried to climb out of the river.
“I would want everyone possible to look for my loved one,” she said. “I just want answers.”
The vast area of the Clark Fork, combined with the unpredictability of the current, makes searching hard — that’s why it’s necessary to have as many people out looking, Jurasovich said.
Mastrovito and other family members of Barsotti's plan to stay in Missoula awhile longer.
“From a mother’s perspective, my hope is I find her,” Mastrovito said. “She was a fighter, and she loved life.”
A Facebook page, “Find Rebekah Barsotti,” has been set up by her family to provide updates and information on how the public can support her loved ones right now.