Missoula 911: 75-year-old woman missing is found safe

A 75-year-old woman reported missing Wednesday has been found, according to Missoula County 911.
Margaret Churchwell was reported missing from the East Missoula area around 12:30 p.m., according to the alert.
Missoula County issued an alert notifying the public that she had been found at 7:20 p.m. No further information was immediately released.
Seaborn Larson
Criminal justice
