Missoula 911: 75-year-old woman missing is found safe

Margaret Churchwell

A 75-year-old woman reported missing Wednesday has been found, according to Missoula County 911.

Margaret Churchwell was reported missing from the East Missoula area around 12:30 p.m., according to the alert.

Missoula County issued an alert notifying the public that she had been found at 7:20 p.m. No further information was immediately released.

