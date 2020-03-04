You are the owner of this article.
Missoula 911: 75-year-old woman missing

Missoula 911: 75-year-old woman missing

A 75-year-old woman with Alzheimer's was reported missing from the East Missoula area on Wednesday, according to a Missoula County 911 alert sent out Wednesday afternoon. 

Margaret Churchwell was last seen around 12:30 p.m. leaving 5454 Canyon River Drive, according to the alert. She was wearing a mint green sweater and dark colored pants. She is known to walk her dog on the Kim Williams trail, according to the alert. 

Churchwell was reported missing last June 1 in Missoula on East Pine Street. She was found safe a few hours later. No further details were released on that occasion.  

Anyone with information on Churchwell's location is asked to call 911. 

