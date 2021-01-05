Missoula 2020 weather review: Record-breaking October snow

"We had a very unusual storm hit us and a lot of snowfall records were broken," NWS meteorologist Dave Noble said. "And then that cleared out and we had some cold records as well."

In October, Missoula's snowfall totaled 14.2 inches, which is 13.6 inches above average for that month. Despite less snow than normal in November and December, Noble said the average snowfall for 2020 is on par with an ordinary winter because of the extraordinary October snowstorm.

"If we didn't have that snow event, our snowfall amounts probably would be below normal," Noble said. "We've been pretty mild (with temperatures) so far. November was slightly above normal. December was almost four degrees above normal. It was a warm month. I mean, people were talking about how sunny it was."

Missoula experienced an average temperature of 46.4 degrees during 2020, which is 0.5 degrees warmer than the average of previous years, according to Noble. The month of December was also warmer than usual, with an average temperature of 27.8 degrees. That's 3.9 degrees above normal.