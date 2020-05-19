Missoula 47-year-old dies after car crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 47-year-old from Missoula died after injuries sustained in a single car crash May 15, the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Shortly after midnight on May 15, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a single motor vehicle accident on Mud Lake Trail near U.S. Highway 93 in Pablo, said Sheriff Don Bell in the news release Tuesday. Lake County Sheriff's deputies and Montana Highway Patrol responded.

"Upon first responder’s arrival, 47-year-old Gerad Grayson Kipp from Missoula was pronounced to be deceased," the news release said. "Gerad died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash."

"We send our deepest condolences to the Kipp Family," Bell said in a statement.

