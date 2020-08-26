Missoula 911 mobile crisis unit to launch in October

"We need a Dakota House times 50," Jordan said, referencing a Western Montana Mental Health Center program. "If the crisis can't be resolved and we don't want to take them to jail and we don't want to take them to the hospital, they just need to go someplace for observation, we are going to fall short in that space."

Jordan said data shows that other similar programs have been shown to reduce emergency room admissions and jail bookings "primarily because situations can be handed before they escalate."

"If you send a mental health professional to the location where somebody is in crisis, it means that that mental health professional can deescalate and potentially reduce the need for this client to go to the emergency room, and potentially reduce the need for law enforcement to get involved," Jordan said.

Jordan said that the use of law enforcement to respond to people in mental health crisis can sometimes exacerbate the situation because people in crisis can have actions "that lead to crimino-genic behavior that does require law enforcement to take them to jail."

Various models show that cities and counties save anywhere from $3 to $7 for every dollar spent on a mobile crisis team, Jordan said.