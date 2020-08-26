Missoula 911 mobile crisis unit to launch in October

A mobile crisis unit of behavioral health experts that will respond to Missoula's mental health 911 calls separately from law enforcement is scheduled to be in operation by October, a City Council Committee was told Wednesday.
Providers have already applied to staff the crisis unit, and a review team working on the program will choose the final provider Thursday, Aug. 27, said Kristen Jordan of the Criminal Justice Services Division. The unit will consist of two teams of three staff working 80 hours per week, with the hours of service based on local trends.
"The general idea is that a mobile crisis team responds to an incident separately to law enforcement or first responders, and are usually called out in lieu of first responders and law enforcement," Jordan said during a City Council Public Health and Safety meeting Wednesday.
In recent months, community members have asked the City Council, through hundreds of comments, for more funding for community resources such as the mobile crisis unit, rather than additional funding for the Police Department. Residents have also asked that the council approve permanent funding for the mobile crisis team, which is currently a pilot project supported by grant funding, and some matching funds from the city and Missoula County.
The city and county have not yet adopted their budgets, but the city has already committed to providing $75,000 for the program, and the county is providing $50,000. Those funds will match a 10-month grant from the state for $125,000. The project will also be funded by $130,000 of reallocated county tribal matching grant funds.
The Missoula County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which pursued the grant for the program, will gather data during the pilot period to inform a "hard ask" to the city and county next spring for permanent funding, Jordan said.
Jordan said she thinks the funds provide "more than enough to roll out a great pilot project."
The unit will be modeled on a mental health crisis intervention program in Eugene, Oregon, called CAHOOTS, or Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets, that had a budget of $798,000 in fiscal year 2018. For comparison, the 2018 U.S. Census estimated Eugene's population at 171,245 residents, while Missoula was estimated to have 74,428 residents in that same year. Jordan said CAHOOTS' funding is growing by about $250,000 each year, which funds 31 hours of service per day, seven days a week.
Although the unit will help provide better crisis care, Jordan said Missoula will still fall short in supporting people with behavioral health needs who need to go to a residential center.
"We need a Dakota House times 50," Jordan said, referencing a Western Montana Mental Health Center program. "If the crisis can't be resolved and we don't want to take them to jail and we don't want to take them to the hospital, they just need to go someplace for observation, we are going to fall short in that space."
Jordan said data shows that other similar programs have been shown to reduce emergency room admissions and jail bookings "primarily because situations can be handed before they escalate."
"If you send a mental health professional to the location where somebody is in crisis, it means that that mental health professional can deescalate and potentially reduce the need for this client to go to the emergency room, and potentially reduce the need for law enforcement to get involved," Jordan said.
Jordan said that the use of law enforcement to respond to people in mental health crisis can sometimes exacerbate the situation because people in crisis can have actions "that lead to crimino-genic behavior that does require law enforcement to take them to jail."
Various models show that cities and counties save anywhere from $3 to $7 for every dollar spent on a mobile crisis team, Jordan said.
In addition to responding to calls, the team will also provide follow-up support in the days and weeks after an incident to ensure people have a connection to behavioral health services. The teams can also do other things such as welfare checks, death notifications, and help with transporting clients.
"A social worker or a therapist might have a client who starts entering a mental health crisis and we can send the mobile crisis team to transport that person to the emergency room if they need it or to provide assistance in the actual counseling appointment," Jordan said.
