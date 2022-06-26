Missoula abortion rights advocates urge action at rally

Abis Chenoweth, 61, draped herself in wire coat hangers for an abortion rights rally Sunday at the Missoula County Courthouse.

She was one of approximately 1,000 people who showed up to the event after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, according to organizer Robbie Liben with the Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America.

Chenoweth was 12 when the federal right to abortion went into place in 1973, and she remembers the risky measures young women took to self-induce abortion in the days before abortion care was made widely available.

She turned out to the Sunday protest because she fears the return of the “heartbreaking decisions” her peers faced.

“No more wire hangers,” she chanted.

Chenoweth was backed up by elected officials and community leaders who spoke about the importance of maintaining abortion access throughout the event.

“The antidote to despair is action,” Monica Tranel, Democratic candidate for Montana's new western congressional district, told the crowd.

Tranel and other Montana leaders — including State Senator Shane Morigeau, Rabbi Laurie Franklin and State Senator Shannon O’Brien — urged demonstrators Sunday to continue to fight for reproductive rights despite the Supreme Court’s recent ruling.

“This is not just about abortion and contraception,” said organizer Sandra Burch. “It is about figuring out how to help all of our neighbors and community members parent and live with dignity.”

The speakers implored those in attendance to donate to abortion funds, volunteer for abortion rights candidates and vote in the November election. The Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America invited protesters to join their reproductive justice working group.

“We will fight,” the crowd chanted, waving signs that read “my body, my choice,” “keep abortion safe and legal” and “I’m not ovary-acting.”

The hundreds of people who gathered in front of the courthouse cited diverse reasons for turning out to the event Sunday.

“I couldn’t miss it,” said demonstrator Olivia Zimmerman.

“Honestly, I was scared to come,” she admitted, mentioning fears of counter protesters. Zimmerman said she was encouraged by the solidarity she felt at the event, but she remains uncertain about the future of reproductive care.

“It’s just hard to know what to do now here,” she said.

The desire to support marginalized people encouraged many of the attendees Sunday to come to the event.

DeHanza Kwong said people of color, the LGBTQIA+ community and disabled people face added discrimination when they become pregnant.

“Ultimately, rich people will always be able to get an abortion,” agreed Bob Rosen. “People should have the right to decide whether and when to have children.”

“I think what the Supreme Court has done is absolutely horrible,” Rosen added.

Others on Sunday were motivated by personal experiences stemming from a lack of abortion access.

One woman said she lost her paternal grandmother to a self-inflicted abortion.

Another said her experience of being adopted led her to take issue with the adoption system and the lack of alternatives that exist for pregnant people who can’t access abortions.

Claira Flores, a businesswoman and speaker at the event, shook as she listed numerous dangerous methods she employed to terminate an unwanted pregnancy.

“We need reproductive justice now and forever,” she said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.