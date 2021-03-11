Missoula accountant sentenced for false tax returns

A Missoula accountant was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday for filing false tax returns for a couple’s businesses.

Daniel Brian Burke, 64, was a certified public accountant who was convicted in November of six counts of aiding and assisting to subscribing a false document. He will be on supervised release for a year after his prison sentence and will have to pay a $10,000 fine.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen ordered Burke to self-report to prison, according to a news release form the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court documents and evidence presented at trial showed Burke signed false tax returns along with his co-defendants, Traci and Joseph Baumgardner, who owned AJB Inc. and JZ Contracting Inc. The Baumgardners each pleaded guilty to a conspiracy count and will serve three years of probation and pay $89,918 in restitution.

Through their companies, the couple owned Splash Car Wash in Missoula and Hamilton as well as Pro Sweeps Plus, an industrial maintenance service. An undercover investigation by the IRS showed that Burke instructed the Baumgardners not to deposit cash in the bank or report it as income, to deduct personal expenses as business expenses and to improperly depreciate assets, according to the release.