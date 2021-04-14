Missoula activist Tracy Stone-Manning in running to lead BLM

Longtime Missoula conservation activist Tracy Stone-Manning may be President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, according to several Washington, D.C. sources.

“This would be a big deal for Montana and for all Americans who value our public lands and the thousands of good-paying jobs that depend on their responsible stewardship,” Sen. Jon Tester said in an email statement Wednesday morning.

Stone-Manning served as a senior aide to Tester before becoming former Gov. Steve Bullock’s chief of staff. She is a senior advisor to the National Wildlife Federation.

Stone-Manning’s nomination was first reported by Politico Pro, a Washington, D.C.-based news service. The Washington Post also reported Biden is considering her for BLM.

She was a prominent critic of William Perry Pendley, the previous BLM leader under former President Donald Trump who resigned after Bullock sued over a controversial redrafting of the agency’s resource management plans for its Missoula and Lewistown regions. Bullock won that lawsuit when a federal judge ruled Pendley had not been confirmed to the post and therefore had no authority to approve the plans.

“Having Tracy Stone Manning lead the BLM will be an incredible boon for Montana and our nation,” Montana Wilderness Association Executive Director Ben Gabriel said in an email on Wednesday. “She's a straight shooter, with an impressive history of working on both sides of the aisle for the good of public lands, wildlife, water quality, and Montana’s rural communities. We are calling on Sen. Daines to help ensure she receives a swift Senate confirmation so that she can get to work putting the BLM back together after four years of mismanagement and neglect.”

