Missoula activists protest Canada gas pipeline

Marcos Lopez and Mariah Omeasoo joined about 20 demonstrators on the Higgins Avenue bridge Monday who cried foul at a natural gas pipeline under construction in British Columbia.

“I think it’s important for us to stand with our fellow Indigenous people when our rights are being infringed upon,” said Lopez, a sophomore at the University of Montana and member of the Crow and Nez Perce tribes. “When our rights are being infringed upon and the government is taking land without their consent, I think that should appall people everywhere.”

He and other demonstrators allege that’s what’s happening with the Coastal GasLink pipeline now under construction in British Columbia. If completed, the pipeline would run 416 miles across the province, linking an existing network of gas lines in the east to an export facility near the town of Kitimat on the western coast. The project has the support of several First Nations band councils, a type of governing body in Canada, in the area.

But the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs oppose it. Members of that First Nation have maintained a presence on the forest road that runs into their territory, as a means to block access to pipeline routes, since 2009.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}