Missoula addresses homeless camp near Pov, looks to relocate temporary safe outdoor space

A camp of unhoused people off Cedar Street was removed by Missoula city staff and the Poverello Center over the weekend.
Three pregnant women were referred to the YWCA and three people were able to obtain housing vouchers through the Missoula Housing Authority, according to a city of Missoula news release. Another person began "work" with Missoula to gain entry into the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, the release said.
Others were given resources to "reach home" in other cities and some campers were given gift cards or jump starts on their vehicles by the Poverello Center.
"The Poverello Center is grateful for the ongoing collaboration with the City of Missoula in responding to the public health emergency created by urban camping on Cedar Street,” Poverello Center executive director Jill Bonny said in a statement. “We must continue to work on both short- and long-term solutions to solve the housing challenges that our community faces. The Poverello Center Homeless Outreach Team works closely with people experiencing unsheltered homelessness to meet folks where they are to help make this lasting change.”
The unsanctioned camp was called "unsanitary and unsafe" in the release, which also said it posed "a risk to public health and the environment."
There were around 15 tents set up last week. Jesse Jaeger, Poverello Center director of development and advocacy, told the Missoulian last week there has been an "increase" of unhoused people in Missoula.
Earlier this year, Missoula closed down Broadway Island — a popular location for unhoused people to urban camp — for several weeks to clear the area. The park is now locked at night.
Missoula and Missoula County are collaborating on an ambitious plan to solve homelessness in the city, calling it "Operation Safe Shelter."
Missoula County recently authorized an application to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services for a new outdoor camping facility near the city's compost business at the end of Clark Fork Way. That was met with criticism from several local businesses in the area, though the County Commission ultimately unanimously voted to approve the application.
That area, dubbed the "Authorized Camping Site," will take some time to set up and county staff stated it could be around 60 days to get approval for the site from the state.
Following that approval, a brief period of construction will have to be done prior to any unhoused people being allowed to camp at the site. Last week, Jaeger also stated that the Emergency Winter Shelter will open on Nov. 1. It remains unclear where that will be placed, though the city operated a location on Johnson Street for the facility last year.
Funding for these projects is written into the city and county budgets — the county has stated it is planning to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for the effort.
Missoula also recently reopened the Sleepy Inn for the purpose of quarantining unhoused people who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are a close contact to someone who has.
Missoula, the release said, is also working to relocate the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space.
That facility is currently on private land near Buckhouse Bridge. City spokesperson Ginny Merriam said that the city and county will work to find a new location by next spring for the people living there. That's because the TSOS was originally created without going through regular zoning protocols due to the emergency declaration in Montana for COVID-19. Now that Gov. Gianforte has ended that emergency declaration, a different site needs to be found.
"We have not heard a lot of complaints from the TSOS being there," Merriam said. "It's our lowest priority. It can stay there through winter, but by the spring we'll be helping the county find a different location for it."
The Homeless Outreach Team, the Missoula Police Department and Missoula's Crisis Intervention Team were all involved in the effort to relocate those camping on Cedar Street.
“We continue to strike the balance that’s necessary to keep all residents of Missoula feeling safe,” Missoula Mayor John Engen said in a statement. “We can’t cede our public spaces to illegal camping, but we also need to continue to recognize that homelessness doesn’t go away because we just moved people along. The complicated work of creating sanctioned, safe camping spaces and ultimately providing safe sustainable shelter for our residents in need continues. Health, public safety and public welfare are values that the community expects me to uphold.”
