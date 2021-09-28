Missoula addresses homeless camp near Pov, looks to relocate temporary safe outdoor space

Following that approval, a brief period of construction will have to be done prior to any unhoused people being allowed to camp at the site. Last week, Jaeger also stated that the Emergency Winter Shelter will open on Nov. 1. It remains unclear where that will be placed, though the city operated a location on Johnson Street for the facility last year.

Funding for these projects is written into the city and county budgets — the county has stated it is planning to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for the effort.

Missoula also recently reopened the Sleepy Inn for the purpose of quarantining unhoused people who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are a close contact to someone who has.

Missoula, the release said, is also working to relocate the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space.