Missoula adds 2 COVID-19 cases; 3 active

Farr said that while the number of cases in Montana had plateaued for some time, the new cases announced last week "more than doubled" the state's cases from the prior week.

"We expect this upward trend to continue but we also expect to manage it with our knowledge, skills, experiences and ability to continue practicing that safe behavior for Missoula County and for our neighbors across the state," Farr said.

As case counts increase across the nation, the federal Centers for Disease and Control and Protection has expanded its list of symptoms associated with COVID-19. The new symptoms include fatigue, headache, and congestion or runny nose. Those symptoms add to the previously known symptoms that include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, unexplained muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea, or vomiting and diarrhea.

Those with symptoms, and those who meet the county's new testing criteria, can make an appointment to be tested by calling 406-258-INFO (4636).

Farr asked residents to continue practicing safe behaviors, especially during large events and gatherings as the county and state continue to advance in reopening.