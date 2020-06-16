Missoula adds 2 COVID-19 cases; 3 active

Missoula County announced two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county to a total of three active cases, the health department announced in a video.
A preliminary investigation indicates that one of the cases involved travel history while the other new case had no travel history or contact to a known case. That means there is evidence of community spread, said Cindy Farr, incident commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department.
All active cases will continue being monitored and supported by medical staff as needed, Farr said.
"COVID-19 is still very much with us," Farr said.
The new cases in Missoula County announced this week come after the county spent more than a month without any active cases, and as the Missoula City-County Health Department plans to ramp up testing to include asymptomatic people working in high-risk environments later this week.
As of Tuesday, Missoula County has 44 cumulative positive cases, with 40 recoveries, one death and three active cases.
Currently, the state is reporting a cumulative total of 614 cases, with 60 active cases that include five new cases confirmed Tuesday morning. In addition to Missoula County, new cases were also reported in Custer and Yellowstone counties.
Farr said that while the number of cases in Montana had plateaued for some time, the new cases announced last week "more than doubled" the state's cases from the prior week.
"We expect this upward trend to continue but we also expect to manage it with our knowledge, skills, experiences and ability to continue practicing that safe behavior for Missoula County and for our neighbors across the state," Farr said.
As case counts increase across the nation, the federal Centers for Disease and Control and Protection has expanded its list of symptoms associated with COVID-19. The new symptoms include fatigue, headache, and congestion or runny nose. Those symptoms add to the previously known symptoms that include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, unexplained muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea, or vomiting and diarrhea.
Those with symptoms, and those who meet the county's new testing criteria, can make an appointment to be tested by calling 406-258-INFO (4636).
Farr asked residents to continue practicing safe behaviors, especially during large events and gatherings as the county and state continue to advance in reopening.
"We can easily minimize the risk of exposure and transmission by continuing to wear cloth face coverings, especially during larger events when it is difficult to maintain safe space between attendees or participants," Farr said.
Farr noted that demonstrations across the country have brought hundreds, if not thousands, of people together and said, "We have constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and speech and we have a moral obligation to practice these rights safely, which includes taking COVID-19 into consideration."
