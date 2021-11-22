Missoula adds more COVID cases, but spike beginning to slow

After months of rising COVID cases in Missoula, numbers have begun to drop.

Missoula County saw 19 new COVID cases on Monday, with 767 total active cases, according to state health department data. There were 49 new cases recorded since last Friday's update.

After peaking in late October with nearly 3,000 active cases in the county, the caseload has begun to taper off. However, the county is still averaging 25 new cases per day per 100,000 people. The test positivity rate over the last seven days is 12.82%, which is still high.

The county is still averaging significantly more cases than it did over this summer and there have been 178 deaths due to COVID, according to local health department data.

There have been 17,258 cumulative cases, 16,314 of which are considered recovered.

Nearly 19% of active county cases are in the 30 to 39 age group, with the 20 to 29 age group closely behind, accounting for 17.75% of the county's active cases. There are 178 cases considered active among people age 19 or under.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the 20 to 29 age group has recorded nearly 4,000 COVID cases, by far the biggest group. The 30 to 39 age group is second with just over 3,100 cases since March of 2020.

The under 9 and 10 to 19 age groups have combined for just under 3,000 cases. Nearly 1,000 kids age under 9 have tested positive for COVID.

Missoula is still seeing an increase in vaccine uptake and 67% of the county's eligible population has received at least one dose. Of that, 60.6% of the county's population is considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 58.7% of the county's total population is vaccinated. The county is reporting some breakthroughs, with 4.09% of cases among people who were considered fully vaccinated.

Of the 178 deaths, 139 have been among adults age 70 years or older. There have been three deaths in the 20 to 39 age range, all males.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

