Missoula advocates for survivors of domestic violence recognized

Missoula county and city officials packed into the Sophie Moiese Room at the courthouse on Wednesday for their annual domestic violence award ceremony.

Awards went to a handful of people working in Missoula’s criminal justice spaces who comfort domestic violence survivors and advocate for them in the legal system.

In 2021, 191 cases involving intimate partner violence were sent to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, while the city attorney’s office filed 183 new partner or family member assault cases, according to Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst.

At the ceremony’s onset, Missoula police detective Nate Griesse took a moment to acknowledge the eight people in Montana who died from domestic violence from Jan. 1 to now. Griesse rallied community agencies to collaborate on a county-wide strangulation protocol in April.

Emily Lucas was awarded educator of the year. Lucas has conducted training sessions on domestic violence with attorneys and Missoula County’s District Court judges. She's also helped with educating law students.

“Emily has worked tirelessly to service and provide legal services to survivors of domestic violence,” award presenter Cheryl Patch said.

Legal advocate of the year went to Diana Garrett and prosecutor of the year went to Angie Bakken from the Missoula City Attorney’s Office.

Sherri Odlin received the public servant award. As the 911 center manager for Missoula County dispatch, she spearheaded the dispatch side of operations as they implemented the strangulation protocol.

The Missoula Police Department took home two awards. Officer Tyler Swartz was recognized for his commitment to the new strangulation protocol.

“Officer Swartz has followed the protocol to the letter by calling medical to the scene to evaluate survivors with life-threatening injuries,” Patch said. “(He) shows survivors empathy and refers them to services when appropriate.”

Rebekah Potter also won for her unwavering commitment to survivors in her 12-year career with Missoula police, Patch said.

Michael Sullivan won for the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Paralegal Cori Oller won for the support she gives the county attorney's office with assembling evidence for prosecutions, and Melissa Pickett was recognized as social worker of the year. Patch won for the victim/witness coordinator award and Cat Otway was the recipient of this year’s health care professional award.

Pabst presented attorney Brandi Ries with the Judy Wang Lifetime Achievement Award at the end of the ceremony.

"Brandi runs a law firm, the Ries Law Group P.C., which has dedicated 99% of its work to survivors of (domestic violence)," Pabst said.

Ries is the supervising attorney for the domestic violence law clinic at the UM law school. She also teaches domestic violence theory and laws to second- and third-year students, Pabst added.

October is domestic violence awareness month. Wednesday’s awards were one of multiple events hosted by the county this month. Last week, Missoula County Justice Court unveiled a new domestic violence court.