Even if Missoula follows through with proposed new policies, zoning regulations and funding mechanisms to promote affordable housing for all, it still may not be enough to alleviate the housing crisis.
At Wednesday morning’s Committee of the Whole meeting, Councilor John DiBari noted that while the new policy is a good start, the community overall needs to also consider the issue of low wages being paid to Missoula workers.
DiBari called the proposed housing policy a “thoughtful” document, with the proof of its value being in its implementation. But while it allows the city to look at the many components in the problems surrounding affordable housing, people need to be aware of what it will and won’t do.
The city already has lots available for new home construction, with plenty of infill opportunities, DiBari said. The city already is thoughtful with land use, although there's always room for improvement. And while deregulation and rezoning present good opportunities for the city to update and refine its policies, all of this together still may not be enough because of outside forces.
“The more and more I think about the housing issue, the more and more it seems like to me is its counterpart is the wage issue,” DiBari said. “Not every kind of development is the right kind of development, and not every job is the right kind of job. We have to think really carefully about what our partners in the economic development community are doing and how we are approaching what we pay people in this community.
“We are making some inroads, but specifically with the state jobs at the university, those folks are being horribly underpaid. That’s something that maybe we can do something about, maybe by addressing it through the Legislature and fixing the wrong that’s been perpetrated for a long time on those employees.”
Council Heidi West agreed that the proposed policy won't solve all of the affordable housing woes, calling the problem "a trifecta" that includes high housing costs, low wages and costly child care. She said a lot of people would be priced out of buying a home if lenders took into consideration the cost of day care in Missoula, which was compared to the price of a second mortgage.
“In the future, I want to talk about that holistically,” West said.
Bryan von Lossberg, the council president, also pointed to a recent study outlined in the CityLab online magazine, which said that just building more housing, in part by relaxing zoning, won’t necessarily solve the affordable housing problem.
The paper, by leading economic geographers Andres Rodriguez-Pose and Michael Storper, argues that the law of supply and demand in housing has been blown out of proportion. While a lack of housing is part of the problem, changing housing policies and loosening zoning restrictions in particular, aren’t sufficient to remedy urban problems.
“It’s a depressing view of housing policy activities and unintended consequences,” von Lossberg said.
Last week, the city unveiled its 95-page affordable housing policy program, which was lauded as a fundamental shift in how housing policy is prioritized by Missoula and its partners.
The policy proposals are wide-ranging, including recommendations to change zoning that would allow taller buildings in some neighborhoods, reduce some on-site parking requirements, and encourage more Accessory Dwelling Units and fewer street setbacks to encourage higher-density developments.
It also includes city aid infrastructure such as water and sewer for new developments, a taxpayer-funding housing bond, and the donation of city land for low-cost housing.
On Wednesday, councilors urged city staff to ensure the new policy also helps middle-income families find housing. In addition, they sought assurances that staff will track and assess Missoula’s efforts to provide more affordable homes, and ensure that high-density dwellings aren’t located in only certain parts of the city.
Two open houses are set for public input on the proposed policy. One is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 30 in the City Council chambers on 140 W. Pine St., and the second is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. June 4 in the Russell School cafeteria at 3216 S. Russell St.
A public hearing before the council will begin shortly after 7 p.m. June 24 in the council chambers.