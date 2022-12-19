Missoula ag programs teach students versatile life skills

The Missoula County Public Schools Agriculture Center transformed into the North Pole last week, as students, parents and alumni worked together to package up 700 boxes of goodies for their annual fundraiser.

The only thing missing were the elf hats as everyone stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the assembly line. Instead of toys, the students showcased their homemade meats, jams and smoked almonds in the holiday fundraiser.

“It’s really special to me, so many of these people are really good friends to me, so seeing everyone working hard is really fantastic,” said Grace Fritz, a sophomore at Big Sky High School. “We do it every year, and we plan for it a lot, so just to see it go smoothly is really nice.”

In less than an hour the group finished packing the boxes and transitioned to piling them into vehicles to be distributed over the next week or so. The money raised from the boxes each year goes to support the district’s FFA team (formerly referred to as Future Farmers of America).

This year’s boxes featured a strawberry chipotle jam, which Fritz said was picked to match the boxes’ smokehouse theme.

“I spent a lot of time making that jam,” Fritz said with a laugh.

Her passion lies with animals when it comes to FFA and her agriculture classes. While many students in the program have backgrounds in 4-H, Fritz didn’t have that opportunity growing up. Being able to enroll in classes at the agriculture center helped make that experience more accessible. Now, she’s an officer with FFA and raises goats.

Through FFA and the agriculture program, students have the opportunity to learn about veterinary sciences, food science, raising livestock and processing meat and more.

“It’s really, in my opinion, cool for students to have a lot of different routes they can take through the ag center,” Fritz said.

When the FFA program first launched just over a decade ago, Susan Standley didn’t quite know what she signed up for when she began as the team’s coach. Earlier this year, her team took top prize in food science at the national FFA competition.

“The competition is about getting the food to the consumer, so having a USDA-inspected processing facility right here these kids can really learn about how that happens and all the technical things that you have to have to make sure that we’re delivering a safe product for people to consume,” Standley said.

In the time that she’s coached the team she’s seen the program continue to grow. She’s also seen other teams pop up at more schools across the state — now there are more than 100 local chapters.

The Missoula FFA team of Claire Standley, Joel Standley, Gus Turner and Shaun Billingsley brought home Missoula’s first-ever first place prize from the national competition. They were also the first team to win from Montana in more than a decade.

Claire Standley also placed third in the competition as an individual.

“With the agriculture program and FFA we’re able to learn life skills, we’re able to learn industry careers that can take us pretty much anywhere we want and that’s just a valuable part that I see,” said MCPS FFA President Gus Turner while making a presentation at a school board meeting in November.

“We have an opportunity to really learn more about these careers and it’s just a wonderful opportunity for kids who grow up in a city like Missoula,” added Shaun Billingsley, the team’s vice president. “(It shows) how they can impact agriculture even if they don’t want to be a farmer.”