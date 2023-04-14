Jennifer Ferenstein rushed to Hellgate High School on April 5 after finding out her son, a sophomore, was inside the school when news of an active shooter threat arrived.

“It definitely stops your heart,” Ferenstein said. “You get that, for me personally, rush of emotions and trying to figure out how to sort things out and wanting to immediately go down to the school, and trying to decide how to stop all of my work, and (feeling) like I’m embarking on an unwelcome journey.”

A shooter threat made via Snapchat catapulted Hellgate High School into a nearly four-hour lockdown on April 5. The Snapchat message geo-tagged the high school as the poster’s apparent location. The photo caption read “school shooter ong.”

Police spent hours canvassing the school on April 5 and determining where and if the threat was on campus. Eventually, they notified the public that three juvenile girls were detained — all off-campus — and subsequently referred a possible felony charge to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office for one of the minors.

Then on Thursday, just eight days after the high school lockdown, Hellgate’s School Resource Officer was alerted to a social media video involving a juvenile with a firearm in the vicinity of the campus. This video was separate from the April 5 threat.

The Thursday post led police to arrest a 16-year-old, according to Missoula Police Spokesperson Whitney Bennett. A firearm was recovered during the arrest. The teenager was charged with violation of conditions of release, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence, and possession of a stolen firearm.

There were no direct threats made to the high school or its staff or students, the suspect isn’t a Hellgate student, Bennett said.

Lines of communication

Ferenstein recalled getting a flurry of calls, texts and emails from MCPS and also her son, who she was in constant texting communication with during the April 5 incident. Strong communication from Missoula police and the school subdued some of the worry on the end of parents, she said.

“You want to have confidence in your law enforcement and that everybody is communicating and doing the right thing,” she said. “I felt relief when I saw the response, the robust response that people had and how seriously it was being taken. Just the threat is enough, you know, to cause so much disruption and pain in people's lives."

MCPS officials said in an interview with the Missoulian that they worked to maintain constant communication with staff and parents during the Hellgate lockdown. Text updates were sent every 15 or so minutes, and if significant new information came in between, that was sent out too.

“It was a traumatic event,” MCPS Superintendent Russ Lodge said. “It was a legitimate community crisis.”

Lodge and MCPS communications director Tyler Christensen explained that each building has a crisis plan and a crisis team that’s activated in the event of an emergency. The district’s safety team is notified, prompting them to go into collaboration with local law enforcement. Whoever notices a threat first and is directly affected calls 911 immediately. Once police arrive, they take over control of tactical approaches to the situation.

MCPS staff and administration also run trainings on a regular basis covering a variety of possible safety situations.

Bennett said the Police Department didn’t have updated information to share as of Friday about law enforcement response to school threats, but will soon be holding a press conference regarding the recent incidents at Hellgate and to talk about school safety.

The April 5 lockdown also triggered soft-perimeter lockdowns (meaning routine classes continued but recesses and building departures weren’t allowed) at all MCPS properties, something Christensen and Lodge said was done out of an abundance of caution.

Growing threat

This month’s two incidents at Hellgate are not the only recent threats of school violence in western Montana.

On May 24, 2022, a gunman killed 21 students and teachers and wounded 17 others at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. In the two weeks following that tragedy, five western Montana schools were alerted to threats. St. Ignatius High School, Columbia Falls Junior High School, Big Sky High School, C.M. Russell High School and Helena High School all took reports of possible school violence just days after the Uvalde massacre. Many of these incidents involved guns, with four separate suspects getting arrested.

As of Friday, a Washington Post database that tracks school shootings reported that over 349,000 children in the U.S. have experienced gun violence at a school since the 1999 Columbine shooting. That number has climbed from 311,000, which is what the count was shortly after Uvalde happened.

Missoula City Council members discussed the Hellgate lockdown at a meeting last Monday. Many thanked Missoula police and MCPS for a swift response to the threat.

“There is nothing more terrifying than a threat like that in our community,” Mayor Jordan Hess said. “I want to acknowledge the trauma and the anxiety that an incident like that causes in our community.”

“Our law enforcement trains and trains and trains for situations and critical incidents like this that we hope we’ll never see in our community,” Hess added.

Ward 1 Representative Jennifer Savage had a child at Hellgate on April 5. She recalled the fear she felt while trying to work while texts poured in about the school’s lockdown. Ward 3 Representative Gwen Jones brought up the Louisville, Kentucky, bank shooting that took the lives of five people just days ago, on April 10.

“It’s just an ongoing, agonizing situation here in America that I hope we make some progress on at some point,” Jones said.

The University of Montana wasn’t directly involved in the April 5 threat, but its campus sits just blocks away from Hellgate High School.

“Unfortunately, these things happen so fast,” UM Police Chief Brad Giffin said. “Being able to get resources where they need to be quickly is one of the key components.”

“And that's why when you see things (like April 5), you see all kinds of different uniforms,” Giffin continued. “There's no time to call up a SWAT team. There's not time to do this. You have first responders show up from all different agencies to help.”

Giffin says his team is part of the county’s Active Attack Integrated Response group, and they’re constantly training UM faculty and staff on what to do in an active-shooter situation.

“We as agencies rely on the civilian population to understand how to make themselves less accessible to a threat until we get there to help them out,” Giffin said. He described trainings as “force multipliers,” meaning the people who are immediately in harm’s way when a threat presents itself can know how to best defend themselves against a shooter.

Strengthening response

The integrated response group has staff from all of Missoula’s first responder agencies, including law enforcement, fire and medical personnel. The group schedules cycles of training for most of Missoula’s first responders so they know how to handle a crisis situation, Missoula Office of Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck explained.

The group was established several years ago as a way to establish protocol for getting law enforcement on-scene and victims medically treated as soon as possible in crisis situations, such as with an active shooter, Beck explained. "Stop the bleed" kits (which are available at schools), ballistic gear for fire staff and medical equipment for law enforcement were all purchased with a Homeland Security grant awarded to the group years ago.

Following both the Uvalde and Nashville school shootings, students around the country have rallied and begged lawmakers for gun law reform. In Missoula, locals rallied just days after Uvalde.

According to Everytown, an organization fighting for gun safety, “In incidents of gunfire on school grounds, up to 80% of shooters under 18 obtained the gun(s) they used from their home or the homes of relatives or friends.”

Ferenstein hopes incidents like Hellgate’s galvanizes conversations about not only school safety but to also address gun safety and making guns inaccessible to children.

“I’d love to see us have more conversations about what safe storage of guns looks like,” she said. “And make that the norm. People used to never put on seat belts, but now most people do. The more lethal the consequence of something, it seems to me the more people have to be responsible.”