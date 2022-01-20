Missoula agency approves $316K in public funds for Northside housing project

An ambitious housing development planned for Missoula’s Northside neighborhood got a boost in public funding to move forward on Thursday.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board of commissioners unanimously approved spending $316,527 in Tax Increment Financing to design streets, alleys and utilities for the Scott Street Redevelopment Project.

Ellen Buchanan, the director of the agency, told the board that the public funding is necessary to help a private developer, Ravara Development, get to a point where they can begin construction.

“This project addresses the critical housing shortage in Missoula and the absence of basic neighborhood services for the Northside neighborhood,” she told the board.

Just north of the Scott Street Bridge, the project would include up to 70 units of permanently affordable homes for sale, which would make it the largest affordable home-ownership project in Montana history.

The homes would be made available to people making between 100% and 120% of the Area Median Income, which for all households in Missoula County was $51,270 in 2021. Developers have said in the past that the units would sell for between $250,000 and $340,000. The median sale price for homes sold in the Missoula urban area in December of 2021 was $517,497. The townhomes and condo units would be built on what is currently city-owned land that will be given to a yet-to-be-determined nonprofit. That organization would operate the land as a community land trust.

“That land will ultimately be deeded to a community land trust,” Buchanan explained. “The land trust, by owning the land, can control the resale value on the units, which allows the owner to build some equity, but not excessive equity, and keeps these in the range of income levels in the 100% to 120% of Area Median Income.”

Other parts of the project on land not currently owned by the city would also include roughly 200 market-rate apartments, green space, a child care facility and other commercial spaces that could hold a store or other businesses.

“We envisioned this project to help address our housing issues in Missoula and provide a mixed-use, primarily residential neighborhood,” Buchanan said.

She noted the commercial aspect is an important part of the development.

“Because there’s definitely a dearth of that in the Northside neighborhood,” she said.

In April of 2021, the Agency’s board approved $226,160 for the conceptual designs of the project and the public meeting process associated with creating that plan.

A total of $6.6 million in Tax Increment Financing was used to purchase the 19 acres of formerly polluted land in 2020.

The Tax Increment Financing comes out of the North Reserve/Scott Street Urban Renewal District. Property taxes on new development in that district are overseen by the Missoula Redevelopment Agency.

Kiah Hochstetler of Ravara Development said that the final hurdle for the project is getting an adjacent homeowner’s association to allow a public right-of-way easement on an alley next to the project. He’s fairly confident that will happen, but otherwise the project will have to be slightly redesigned.

Either way, he said the project will play a big role in making a dent in Missoula’s lack of affordable housing.

“There’s always a concern around construction and things coming up but there’s a big demand and need for housing in Missoula,” he said.

Buchanan said that in the future, the board may be asked to vote on committing more Tax Increment Financing to build new public streets at the project. That future request would probably require the agency to issue revenue bonds, she said, so the full city council would have to vote on that.

Dawn McGee, the chief executive officer for Ravara Development, said the Scott Street Redevelopment Project is slowly overcoming all obstacles and making good progress toward breaking ground.

“We just really want to see this housing come on line as soon as we can get it there,” McGee said.

