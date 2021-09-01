Missoula agency commits $67K to help clean up former rail site for housing

“It’s not a current health threat, so we’ll address that when we demolish buildings,” Adams told the board. “There are things in the soil we may or may not be worried about.”

Board members Melanie Brock and Tasha Jones asked what the next steps are after the site is cleaned up.

“We’re going to sit down and put together a request for proposals to engage developers and do a master planning process,” Marchesseault explained. “The outcome we believe is delisting, and then we can proceed with whatever we want to do appropriately with the site.”

Buchanan said once the site is cleaned up, it should be very attractive to developers who want to build housing.

“This is the linchpin that lets us start moving forward with redevelopment,” she said.

The site lies within Urban Renewal District III. In that zone the agency collects all new property taxes and uses the money to facilitate new development. Buchanan noted that the agency may be asked to commit more funds in the future for the site.

“This is the match for the cleanup,” Buchanan said. “The master planning effort and getting the site cleared and ready for construction and development is a future (funding) request.”

MRA board member Nancy Moe said she was happy to approve the request because the site has already become popular with the dog park, community gardens and playground. She believes that housing will be a great addition to the site, she added.

