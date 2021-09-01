Missoula agency commits $67K to help clean up former rail site for housing

The governing board of a city agency recently voted to commit public funds to clean up a large, contaminated city-owned property in central Missoula in order to facilitate the construction of new housing.
On Aug. 19, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board approved $67,000 in tax increment financing to help clean up the Montana Rail Link property at 1930 South Avenue.
The site was once used by the railroad company, and there are unknown contaminants still in the soil. The parcel is listed as one of Montana’s Superfund sites, which means it’s a contaminated former industrial site that’s eligible for state and federal cleanup funds.
The city purchased the 12-acre property in 2017 and turned the southern portion into a playground, dog park, trail connection and an urban garden. The former industrial site had been found to contain lead-impacted soils.
The portion of the land that this most recently approved money will clean up is on the north end of the parcel, so it’s actually adjacent to Johnson Street, where the city operated a homeless shelter this past winter.
The money will be added to $327,000 given to the city as a Brownfields grant by the federal Environmental Protection Agency. That grant required a 17% local match.
“The city is in the process of ongoing environmental cleanup on the MRL triangle with final goal of delisting it from the state’s Superfund sites,” said Annette Marchesseault, a project manager and redevelopment specialist with the agency.
The money will pay to identify what contaminants are on the site and associated cleanup costs.
She’s not sure if the city will use the Johnson Street Shelter, an aging warehouse on the site, as a temporary homeless shelter again this winter, she said.
There are a cluster of other aging buildings on the site that will need to be removed, according to agency director Ellen Buchanan.
“Buildings are coming down out there as they become hazardous,” she said.
John Adams, the Brownfields administrator for the city, said the aim is to make the site habitable for people to live there.
“The overarching goal is to be able to add to our housing stock on the north end of MRL triangle,” Adams said. “And you can’t spend funding or in good conscience put people to live on a state Superfund site so delisting is important."
"And the good news is we have found very little of concern in the environmental assessment,” he added.
The most important thing that needs to happen is the safe removal of asbestos in the existing structures, he noted.
“It’s not a current health threat, so we’ll address that when we demolish buildings,” Adams told the board. “There are things in the soil we may or may not be worried about.”
Board members Melanie Brock and Tasha Jones asked what the next steps are after the site is cleaned up.
“We’re going to sit down and put together a request for proposals to engage developers and do a master planning process,” Marchesseault explained. “The outcome we believe is delisting, and then we can proceed with whatever we want to do appropriately with the site.”
Buchanan said once the site is cleaned up, it should be very attractive to developers who want to build housing.
“This is the linchpin that lets us start moving forward with redevelopment,” she said.
The site lies within Urban Renewal District III. In that zone the agency collects all new property taxes and uses the money to facilitate new development. Buchanan noted that the agency may be asked to commit more funds in the future for the site.
“This is the match for the cleanup,” Buchanan said. “The master planning effort and getting the site cleared and ready for construction and development is a future (funding) request.”
MRA board member Nancy Moe said she was happy to approve the request because the site has already become popular with the dog park, community gardens and playground. She believes that housing will be a great addition to the site, she added.