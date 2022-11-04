Missoula agents arrest six in child exploitation sting

Six men appeared in court Friday afternoon on allegations of trying to entice minors for sex following a sting operation in Missoula this week, officials report.

The operation started on Wednesday and stretched late into Thursday evening. It was led by the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, according to a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey J. Barilla, 40, is charged with one count of sexual abuse of children with a victim under 16 years old along with one count of attempted prostitution involving a child over 12 years old. Both are felonies. His bond was set at $250,000

Cody A. Harrington, 28, is charged with one count of sexual abuse of children with a victim under 16 years old and one count of attempted prostitution involving a child over 12 years old, both felonies. He’s being held on a $100,000 bail.

Andrew D. Phillips, 23, is charged with one felony count of sexual abuse of children with a victim under 16 years old, a felony. He’s in custody pending the posting of a $100,000 bond.

Kyle D. Lindgren, 33, is charged with one count of sexual abuse of children with a victim under 16 years old and one count of attempted prostitution involving a child over 12 years old, both felonies. His bail is set at $25,000.

Zhiqiang Lin, 31, is facing one count of sexual abuse of children with a victim under 16 years old and one count of attempted prostitution involving a child over 12 years old. He was released on his own recognizance.

Nathan M. DonGilli, 43, is charged with one felony count of attempted prostitution involving a child over 12 years old. He was released on his own recognizance.

Charging documents explain that authorities worked undercover placing ads offering commercial sex on various online websites and also created fake social media accounts of underage girls.

All suspects were ordered to have no contact with minors and are barred from using social media or dating websites.

The six individuals will appear on Nov. 14 for their arraignments in Missoula County District Court to enter pleas to the charges. Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal presided over all six cases on Friday.

The press release stated the task force is composed of law enforcement agents from various jurisdictions in Montana, along with federal officers.

“This is the first time in recent years that the task force has focused their efforts in Missoula,” it read. “The Task Force is focusing their efforts throughout Montana in areas where there is a concentrated population base.”