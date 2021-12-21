Missoula Aging Services announces new CEO

Lisa Sheppard will be Missoula Aging Service's new chief executive officer, the organization said in a news release Tuesday.

Sheppard will replace longtime CEO Susan Kohler, who served for over three decades. Kohler joined Missoula Aging Services in 1983 and took over as chief executive in 1989.

Sheppard will step into the position on March 1, 2022.

“The CEO succession committee, comprised of representatives of the Missoula community, the MAS governing board members and staff, have dedicated the past six to nine months to find a new CEO. It is exciting to see the experience, knowledge and education that Lisa will bring to our agency,” said Roberta Smith, chairperson of the governing board.

“We are thrilled with Lisa’s acceptance and look forward to her leadership in guiding our agency, as well as serving our older adults and people with disabilities, well into the future,” Smith added.

Missoula Aging Services is a nonprofit that provides a large range of services and programs for older adults.

Sheppard most recently was the director of Flathead County Agency on Aging, a position she had held since 2012.

Prior to Sheppard's time in Kalispell, she served as director of operations for EveryChild Inc., a nonprofit located in Austin, Texas. She holds master's degrees in public affairs and social work, both from the University of Texas.

Sheppard has over 20 years of experience advocating for and creating programs to benefit older adults and people with disabilities, according to the release.

"I am truly honored to have been chosen as the new chief executive officer,” Sheppard said. “Missoula Aging Services has long set the standard for providing high-quality, innovative services to older adults so they can live full lives and age well with dignity.

"I’m excited to work together with the board, the staff and the community to build on the organization’s considerable achievements and move boldly toward creating a more inclusive, age-friendly future. I can’t wait to get to know, and serve, the people of Missoula and Ravalli counties!"

An open house will be held early next year for the public to meet with Sheppard. Details on when and where have yet to be determined.

“I couldn’t be happier with the committee’s decision,” Kohler said. "I am confident in her abilities to not only carry out the duties necessary as CEO, but to make sure we remain innovators in the industry. I have known and worked with Lisa for years, and I know her vision and dedication will align seamlessly with the agency’s.”

