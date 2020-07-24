Missoula Aging Services delivers more meals to at-risk people

Missoula Aging Services saw an increase of more than 40% in meals distributed to people under 60 and those at risk for medical reasons from March through May, according to the organization.
With support from state budget director Tom Livers, Missoula County Commissioners approved funding this week to reimburse the organization for the extra costs related to COVID-19. All told, Missoula Aging Services delivered more than 3,200 meals in those months.
“We have had a significant amount of people needing meals, and we’re delighted to be able to provide that,” said Susan Kohler, CEO of Missoula Aging Services.
Kohler said Missoula Aging Services put the request in to the county for $12,258 at the end of May to cover just the extra costs of serving more people under 60 with their Meals on Wheels program. The program offers free delivery of nutritious meals and groceries mainly to senior citizens in the county, and Kohler said they serve around 750 individuals and deliver over 100,000 meals a year.
Since COVID-19, Missoula Aging Services has also served an increase in younger people who are at risk for other medical reasons.
Thursday, Chief Financial Officer for Missoula County Andrew Czorny said Missoula Aging Services was approved for reimbursement. He said the organization will be reimbursed using CARES Act funds for the money it spent on COVID-19 that was unbudgeted and unexpected. He wasn’t sure yet exactly how much money the organization would receive.
Kohler said the money requested only covered unexpected costs from the end of March through the end of May, but that workers have been continuing to serve people at the same increased rate for June and July. She said they have to raise more than $100,000 from the community each year to support Meals on Wheels. Getting the reimbursement will help, she said, but they will still have to rely heavily on community donations, cost savings in other areas and pulling from reserves to continue to serve at the same rate.
“Our community has been amazing,” Kohler said. “We’ve had lots of donations from the community to help support our meals program.”
Kohler said the Meals on Wheels program is important, especially now, because it helps provide a source of nutrition to at-risk populations, some of which are food insecure, and helps people stay at home. She said 90% of all Meals on Wheels recipients were able to stay in their own home because of the program.
“Our mission is the promote the independence, dignity and health of older adults and those that care for them,” Kohler said. “That is a big mission and that’s what we’re attempting to do in the time of COVID.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.