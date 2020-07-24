Missoula Aging Services delivers more meals to at-risk people

Kohler said the money requested only covered unexpected costs from the end of March through the end of May, but that workers have been continuing to serve people at the same increased rate for June and July. She said they have to raise more than $100,000 from the community each year to support Meals on Wheels. Getting the reimbursement will help, she said, but they will still have to rely heavily on community donations, cost savings in other areas and pulling from reserves to continue to serve at the same rate.

“Our community has been amazing,” Kohler said. “We’ve had lots of donations from the community to help support our meals program.”

Kohler said the Meals on Wheels program is important, especially now, because it helps provide a source of nutrition to at-risk populations, some of which are food insecure, and helps people stay at home. She said 90% of all Meals on Wheels recipients were able to stay in their own home because of the program.

“Our mission is the promote the independence, dignity and health of older adults and those that care for them,” Kohler said. “That is a big mission and that’s what we’re attempting to do in the time of COVID.”

