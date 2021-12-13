Missoula Aging Services launches online holiday giving tree

Missoula Aging Services has announced its holiday giving tree program as it looks to support older adults in the area.

The virtual giving tree allows people to donated $8 to $500 to help support the various programs the organization supports. The gifts help support Meals on Wheels drivers through gas cards, data service so older adults can stay in touch with their loved ones, and meals themselves, among other areas of support.

"Missoula Aging Services remains thankful for the generosity shown by the community throughout the pandemic," the organization said in a release. "It has helped us meet increasing needs while promoting the independence, dignity, and health of those we serve. Now, as we work to recover together as a community, acts of kindness continue to make an outsized impact."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.