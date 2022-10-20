Missoula Aging Services offering virtual Medicare workshops

Registration has opened for Missoula Aging Services' (MAS) New to Medicare Workshop. Two sessions will be offered virtually on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 12-1:30 p.m.

These classes provide the basics of Medicare for people turning 65, or those who want to learn how to make the most of their Medicare options.

The workshops are presented by MAS Resource Specialists, who are trained State Health Insurance Assistance program counselors. The workshops will cover important enrollment dates, information about guaranteed issue rights, how to save money on prescription drugs, how to prevent late enrollment penalties, options to help pay for Medicare costs and how to choose the right Medicare plan.

Social Security Disability Insurance will not be covered in these workshops, nor will questions regarding taxes. Individuals on SSDI and starting Medicare can call MAS for a no-cost New to Medicare phone appointment.

Space for these workshops are limited. Pre-registration is required and is on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost for the workshop is $20 per person or $35 per couple. There are low and no-cost tickets available for Montana residents in need of this option.

Community members can register online at medicaremas.eventbrite.com or by contacting Missoula Aging Services at 406-728-7682.