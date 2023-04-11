Missoula Aging Services raised over $130,000 during the month of March for Meals on Wheels.

In Missoula County, Meals on Wheels now serves 50% more people than before the pandemic. Missoula Aging Services expects to deliver 140,000 meals to homebound individuals this year and will serve almost 40,000 community lunches to older adults at locations throughout the county. The 21st annual March for Meals month-long event supports the nationwide program.

Over 90 volunteer drivers make those deliveries possible.

“We are fortunate to have a community dedicated to ending hunger and isolation,” said Ria Overholt, Volunteer & Nutrition Services Program Manager for MAS. “Every dollar raised for Meals on Wheels stays right here in Missoula County. People can donate any time of year and feel great knowing they are helping a local neighbor in need to continue to live independently at home. We are beyond thankful for every contribution that was made, and for the continued dedication of our amazing volunteer drivers that deliver these meals.”

The agency expressed its gratitude to the community in a press release and recognized the Good Food Store and Allegiance Benefit Plan Management for being the 2023 March for Meals Platinum and Gold Sponsors.

Anyone interested in signing up for Meals on Wheels service, volunteering, or donating can visit the Missoula Aging Services website at missoulaagingservices.org or by calling 406-728-7682.