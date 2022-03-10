Missoula Aging Services to ask voters for mill levy amid surge in demand

Aaron Horton, the kitchen manager for a company contracted by Missoula Aging Services, said he and his hardworking staff got up at 3 a.m. almost every weekday to cook nutritious Meals on Wheels food packages for elderly, disabled and needy people in the area – more than 111,000 servings last year alone.

This year, due to a variety of factors, there’s been a huge increase in demand and they’re already on pace to double that amount.

“You should see us in here on Fridays when we’re making all the meals for the weekends,” Horton said, grinning. “It’s all cylinders firing.”

Horton said he and his staff get a big boost of job satisfaction every day from knowing that what they do, and what all the Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers do, makes a huge difference in the community. Roughly 400 people get a hot or frozen, diet-specialized meal delivered right to their door almost every day along with a compassionate face-to-face check-in.

“We’re the last line of defense for a lot of people,” explained kitchen team leader Lindy Lewis.

But, Horton and Lewis said, they could use a higher level of funding to not only provide better-quality ingredients but also to pay staff who work such long, early-morning hours.

That’s why Missoula Aging Services will ask county taxpayers for its first budget increase since 2007. On Thursday, the Missoula County commissioners unanimously voted to place a 4-mill levy for the nonprofit organization on the June 7, 2022 primary election ballot. All county voters will be eligible to vote "no" or "yes" as to whether to approve the levy.

After hearing nearly a dozen people comment in support of the ballot measure, Commissioner Josh Slotnick said in a time of high polarization, it's refreshing to hear how many people are in support of the same goal.

The added tax on a home with a taxable value of $200,000 is estimated to be $7.38 each year of the levy. The taxable value is set by the state and is often much different from the price a home would fetch if it was sold on the open market.

The new mill levy would generate about around $750,000 a year.

“We have experienced an unprecedented 66% increase in demand for Meals on Wheels service since the start of the pandemic in Missoula County,” said Susan Kohler, CEO of Missoula Aging Services.

There’s about 394 active clients, but a record 54 new clients signed up for Meals on Wheels in January. Many are living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, and many more are homebound or living alone.

Roberta Smith, the chair of the governing board for Missoula Aging Services, told the commissioners last week that the county began funding the organization in 1982. Its mission was to promote the independence, dignity and health of older adults.

“However, our county funding for the current aging services levy has remained unchanged since 2007, where a flat rate of $350,000 a year was established with no adjustment for inflation or this ongoing population growth,” Smith said.

Smith said that the cost of providing services has gone up with demand.

“This levy will allow Missoula County voters to make a decision to provide a modest increase in funding that will allow Missoula Aging Services to meet the growing demand for their services such as Meals on Wheels as our population of older adults and older residents continues to grow,” she said.

The organization provides lots of other services, such as prescription drug cost rebates, and gets funding from other sources, but the county mill levy provides the bulk of their funding. The ballot measure would repeal the old 2007 2-mill levy and replace it with the new 4-mill levy.

“The population of older adults has grown 40% between 2010 to 2019 and the population age 75 and older has grown an additional 22% in that time,” Smith said. “By 2030, 22% of Montana’s population will be age 60 and older.”

Last month, the organization held a special March for Meals celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, the federal legislation that helps to fund community-based programs like Meals on Wheels.

“Every March, Missoula Aging Services brings the community together to highlight the importance of Meals on Wheels for our older neighbors,” Kohler said. “If it weren’t for the generous support from the community, we wouldn’t be able to keep pace with this level of demand. That’s why this March for Meals, we are asking for help to make sure older adults and anyone meeting the program requirements, regardless of age in Missoula County, stay safe and nourished.”

For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute, or speak out for the seniors in Missoula County this March, visit missoulaagingservices.org.

