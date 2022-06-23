Missoula Aging Services to host listening sessions throughout summer

Missoula Aging Services (MAS) will be conducting eight listening sessions in Missoula County throughout the summer. These listening sessions will be vital for MAS to get a better understanding of client needs.

The listening sessions are intended to provide an opportunity for citizens to discuss issues they are facing, share ideas and ask questions of Missoula Aging Services so the agency can learn how to better serve the community.

Sessions will be held at various locations throughout the county, including Seeley Lake, Lolo and Frenchtown. There is no cost to attend. Refreshments will be provided.

“Missoula Aging Services provides high-quality, person-centered programs and promotes inclusive, age-friendly communities. With your feedback, we can continue to promote the independence, dignity and health of older adults, and ensure we can all approach aging with confidence and hope for many more years into the future,” Lisa Sheppard, CEO for MAS, shared.

The first listening session will be held at Missoula Public Library Cooper Room A-401 on June 29 from 5:30-7 p.m. Additional sessions are as follows:

July 8: Missoula Senior Center from 9:30-11 a.m.

July 13: Orchard Homes Country Life Club from 1-2:30 p.m.

July 20: City Life Community Center from 1-2:30 p.m.

July 27: Burns Street Community Center from 4-5:30 p.m.

August 2: Lolo Community Center from 1-2:30 p.m.

August 10: Frenchtown High School from 1-2:30 p.m.

August 24: Seeley Lake Community Foundation, 1-2:30 p.m.

For more information regarding the listening sessions or MAS, call 406-728-7682.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0