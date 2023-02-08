Missoula Aging Services is offering a new program aimed at helping older adults increase the safety of their homes to support aging in place.

The Home Modification Program offers affordable, simple repairs and installations for people over 60 living in Missoula County, according to a press release.

This program provides improvements such as installing grab bars and accessible bathroom fixtures, ramps, indoor and outdoor hand railings or toilet risers. Other routine maintenance includes door and window repair or replacement, small plumbing and electrical repairs, winterization, light fixture replacement, smoke and CO2 detector installation and more, the release said.

During the no-cost consultation, the Home Modification coordinator will gather information and create an estimate for the project. The coordinator will work closely with the client to ensure needs are met and all work plans are approved by the client before the project begins.

Costs of modifications will depend on what the person needs to have done to the home. Clients are billed for parts at cost. Labor is $50 per hour, according to the release.

Individuals interested in the Home Modification Program can learn more on the website at missoulaagingservices.org or call the agency to schedule an appointment.