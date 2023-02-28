Missoula Aging Services (MAS) announced that it will be participating in the 21st annual March for Meals. March for Meals is a month-long, nationwide celebration of both Meals on Wheels and older neighbors who rely on this essential service to remain healthy and independent at home.

MAS’ celebration will include various activities throughout the month of March.

Lisa Sheppard, CEO of MAS expects to distribute and deliver nearly 140,000 meals this year. All of this is possible from community donations and a dedicated team of volunteers.

Sponsors for the 2023 March for Meals are The Good Food Store, Allegiance, Missoula Noon’s, Clearwater Credit Union and Great Harvest.

During the month, community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country will join forces for the annual awareness campaign. Regionally, MAS partners with two organizations that run their own Meals on Wheel programs: the Ravalli County Council on Aging (RCCOA) and the Seeley Lake Senior Center. These organizations are also working to raise funds for homebound older adults in their communities.

For more information on how to volunteer, contribute or speak out for older neighbors in Missoula County this month, visit missoulaagingservices.org.