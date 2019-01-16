Missoula City Council tentatively approved hiring the Boone Karlberg law firm Wednesday to represent the city in litigation involving opioid makers and distributors.
Under the opioid retention lawsuit agreement, the city doesn’t pay any money up front; instead, it agrees to pay Boone Karlberg and associated firms up to 25 percent of any money recovered, and their associated attorney fees. The city will join in a U.S. District Court lawsuit already filed by the city of Great Falls, and Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Lake counties.
Plaintiffs in the case include Purdue Pharma, Cephalon, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Endo Health Solutions, Allergan, Watson Laboratories, Actavis and AmerisourceBergen. Similar lawsuits have been filed across the country.
Missoula County in November agreed to hire Keller Rohrback for legal representation in a similar lawsuit. Theirs is a tiered agreement: If the sum recovered is less than or equal to $10 million, the attorneys' fee shall be 20 percent of that amount. If it's more than $25 million, the legal fee can be up to 43 percent of the sums recovered in the $10 million to $20 million range.
Scott Stearns, an attorney with Boone Karlberg, told the City Council that the ongoing opioid addiction epidemic was caused by the defendants’ efforts to give doctors incentives to prescribe opioids to patients while downplaying the addictive results that caused a dramatic rise in overdose deaths.
“In mortality tables and statistics kept by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), you see a huge trending line up of people dying since the 1990s, and this lawsuit seeks recovery of costs associated with that,” Stearns said. “The claims that we bring against the manufacturers are false marketing of opioids; they said they were safe and non-addictive, and that has proven to be completely false.”
The 203-page lawsuit also claims the companies failed to perform long-term studies about opioids' effects, and that their only desire was to keep corporate profits high.
Stearns added that the CDC estimates the costs from the opioid epidemic to health care, social services, and criminal justice systems total $55.7 billion annually, and that includes city and counties.
With three members absent, the other City Council members agreed to support hiring Stearns’ law firm. The matter will be placed on the consent agenda for the Jan. 28 meeting for final approval.
“I think we would be remiss to not pursue this opportunity,” Councilor Gwen Jones said. “We hope that things don’t go sideways in society and bad choices aren’t made, but sometimes the backstop is the court system, and that’s what’s happening in this case.”
Jones compared the litigation to that involving the tobacco and asbestos industries.
A memo to the city council from Mayor John Engen’s office noted that “it’s becoming increasingly clear that settlements in these suits are likely and plaintiffs will see some financial benefit. Tobacco settlement money went to the State of Montana and was not proportionally allocated to communities based on local costs and impact.
“We believe that by joining plaintiffs through class action as a municipality, we stand to see direct benefit of settlement.”
Perdue Pharma LP, which produces OxyContin, and other opioid manufacturers face lawsuits in at least 13 states, including Montana, over opioid marketing practices. Purdue has denied the allegations, saying its medications are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for long-term use and carry warning labels about the possibility of addiction.
However, in 2007 three Perdue executives pleaded guilty to federal charges of misbranding OxyContin, and agreed to pay $635.5 million to resolve a U.S. Justice Department probe, according to Reuters news service. The company also has reached a $19.5 million settlement with 26 states and the District of Columbia, and paid $24 million to resolve a lawsuit brought by the state of Kentucky.