The Missoula City-County Air Pollution Control Board is weighing new air quality rules.
Most of the draft changes to the rules, available on the City-County Health Department’s website, place new restrictions on recreational fires and woodstoves for Missoula County.
Residential woodstoves were a major source of air pollution for Missoula in 1994, when their installation was prohibited in the Air Stagnation Zone, which covers Missoula, East Missoula, Lolo, Rattlesnake, Grant Creek and Wye.
Since then, property owners have been required to remove woodstoves or pellet stoves that exceed certain emissions levels prior to selling their property. Edits under consideration would expand that rule to property that is “sold, transferred or conveyed” in the Air Stagnation Zone, and only allow pellet stoves below those emissions levels, which vary depending on the testing method used, to stay.
“It won't have a huge impact on the urban area and individuals, (but) over time it will have a continued improvement in air quality,” said air quality specialist Ben Schmidt. “The reason it won't have a huge impact is because, since 1994 it has been illegal to install woodstoves in the air stagnation zone.”
During a Jan. 23 community forum on the topic, Jack Walton with the Miller Creek Neighborhood Council asked about the expenses that could be involved for potential home buyers. When he moved to Missoula six years ago, he said, "a couple houses we looked at didn't have any alternative source of heat, didn't have a gas furnace, didn't have an electric furnace, it was just the wood."
"There could be costs associated with that," Schmidt acknowledged.
Another addition would tighten restrictions on wood stoves in the Seeley Lake area. A proposed rule states that within the Seeley Lake Wood Stove Zone, the department could only permit solid fuel burning devices whose emissions do not exceed 2.5 grams per hour when tested with cord wood, or 2.0 grams per hour when tested with crib wood, and that are at least 70 percent efficient; a wood-fired hydronic heater or forced-air furnace with particulate matter emissions less than or equal to .15 pounds per million BTU of heat output; and pellet stoves with 70 percent efficiency or greater and 2.0 grams of emissions per hour or less when tested with EPA-compliant methods.
"If you have a minimum efficiency ... then you’re going to be using less wood, (which) is going to reduce your emissions,” Schmidt said.
The new rules would also prohibit recreational fires within the Air Stagnation Zone during an Alert — the department’s least serious poor-air-quality designation — and would prohibit them during higher levels of pollution throughout Impact Zone M, which extends out to Frenchtown, Clinton and Florence. Schmidt expects enforcement of that rule to be primarily complaint-driven.
The Pollution Control Board will hold a hearing on the proposed rules at the City-County Health Department’s office at 301 West Alder St. at 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 20. Comments are due by noon on that date. For more information, visit missoulacounty.us/government/health/health-department/home-environment/air-quality.