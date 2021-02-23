 Skip to main content
Missoula Airport announces non-stop service to Los Angeles
Missoula Airport announces non-stop service to Los Angeles

American Airlines and the Missoula Airport announced the addition of new seasonal daily non-stop service from Missoula International Airport (MSO) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Service will begin on June 3, and run through Aug. 16.

"This new flight is an excellent opportunity for travelers to access Los Angeles, in addition easy access for southern Californians to witness the beauty of Montana,” said Cris Jensen, airport director at Missoula International Airport. "American Airlines now provides service to three destinations either year-round or seasonally — Dallas, Chicago O'Hare, and now Los Angeles.

We are thankful for the airline's commitment to our community and appreciate the investment they have made to serve the transportation needs of our region."

For more information on flights into and out of Missoula, as well as information about the upcoming new terminal facility, visit the Airport website at flymissoula.com.

