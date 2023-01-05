Missoula Airport begins $42M second-phase expansion project

The construction workers and planners at the Missoula Montana Airport don't seem to like taking much time to catch their breath between massive projects.

Just seven months after welcoming the first passengers at the new $64.6 million airport terminal, called the South Concourse, ground is being broken next door to make way for Phase 2 of the airport's expansion plans. Called the East Concourse Extension, the newest $42 million building will provide four additional gates, a new and expanded baggage claim and a rental car center.

As the name implies, it is being constructed just to the east of the existing building. The old airport terminal was razed to make way for the Phase 2 addition, and the rubble from the old building is being recycled into fill for the project. The East Concourse Extension is expected to be open to the public in phases beginning in the summer of 2024.

“The team looks forward to continuing our success and delivering this next phase of the project which Montanans and our guests will enjoy for years to come," said Tim Damrow, MSO's deputy director.

He said the new building will increase the terminal's square footage by about 60%. When it's complete, Missoula's airport will finally be on par with the larger airports in the state in Kalispell, Billings and Bozeman, although an expansion project is underway in Bozeman as well.

The existing new terminal that opened in June, the South Concourse, was officially declared complete recently and came in under budget, according to Airport Board chair Adriane Beck.

“The original project budget, created in 2017, estimated construction on this first phase at $67.2 million," Beck said. "During our Airport Board meeting on December 20, 2022, we approved nine deductive change orders to close out the now $64.6 million dollar South Concourse project, roughly $2.6 million under budget. Grant funding and value engineering also contributed to the $2.6 million underrun.”

She went on to say that grants played a critical role in the financial success of this multi-year, multi-phase project because they helped to offset project costs and reduced environmental impact. The airport got grants from the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration's Voluntary Airport Low Emissions program. The windows at the passenger waiting areas automatically darken in bright sun, for example, to reduce cooling costs.

The primary airport expansion project partners were Missoula Montana Airport staff, Morrison-Maierle, Martel Construction, A&E Design and First Security Bank. Together, they refer to themselves as "Team MSO."

“We are proud of the pivotal role our local contractors and workforce played in helping deliver this facility on time and under budget,” Beck said.

Brian Ellestad, the airport's director, said he's gotten nothing but positive feedback since the new terminal opened. He also pointed out that the new airport did not put any financial burden on local taxes.

“We continue to deliver on Team MSO’s promise to bring a world-class facility to Montanans and visitors alike, elevating their airport experience," he said. "This beautiful concourse was built by Montanans’ hard work, outstanding communication and team spirit all coming together to take us over the finish line on time and under budget, despite funding challenges created by the pandemic, and with no levies to the local taxpayer."

Five airlines operate at the airport, which serves about 900,000 passengers annually.

Ellestad said that 2022 was a fairly busy year for the airport.

"We don't have exact numbers yet for 2022, but we'll still be below pre-pandemic by a significant amount," Ellestad explained. "And then I would guess that 2023 will exceed '22 and probably 2019."

He said there are now larger airplanes serving the airport.

"We've got more seats in our market scheduled right now," he said. "Just bigger airplane sizes. So a lot of pre-pandemic we may have had three or four, say, daily Denver (flights) on United. Well now it's 150 seaters instead of 75 or 50 seaters. So we have more seats but less frequency. But a much more customer-comfortable airplane."

Also, some service connections that were canceled during the pandemic are scheduled to come back, like a seasonal direct American Airlines flight to Chicago.