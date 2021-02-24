Missoula airport director resigns, deputy taking over temporarily

"It's been really interesting," Jensen said. "There's a little bit of a dichotomy. Air travel is down across the board, and yet Montana in particular has had a fair amount of success in the last year. We've been adding additional service, including a daily service to Los Angeles we announced (Tuesday). I think we're going to continue adding those."

Jensen said the construction management team at the airport has done a fantastic job of getting the new terminal off the ground with minimal traveler disruptions.

"We have an amazing team here," he said. "Everyone functions at a very high level. They do a great job of project management. It's gone as smoothly as a project of this size could go. We have an amazing design team in Morrison-Maierle, A&E Architects and Martel Construction. That whole team buys into the whole 'Team MSO' idea. Everybody buys into it."

With so many working parts, everyone has to be on the same page, he noted.

"They're all pulling this project in the same direction. It's literally gone as smooth as a project of this magnitude could."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jensen also said it's amazing that the entire thing is being built without any local taxpayer dollars.