Missoula Airport gets $3.39M in federal funding for new terminal

​The Missoula International Airport will be getting a big chunk of federal money to help build a new $67 million terminal building.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that the airport will be getting a total of $3,390,850 through a Federal Aviation Administration grant.

Airport director Cris Jensen said about $97,000 will go to help airport concessionaires such as restaurants and car rental companies get through the pandemic. The rest will go to help build the new terminal building, which is under construction and expected to be open by early 2022. For example, some of the money may be spent on the new parking lot and other infrastructure.

"The specifics are yet to be determined," Jensen said.

On Friday, Montana's two U.S. senators hailed the news in statements.