Missoula airport sees revenue drop; tourism expert predicts big slump

“As you can see, all very confusing,” Jensen said.

Jensen said the budget is an area of concern because revenue associated with passenger traffic is “essentially drying up.”

In March through May of 2019, the airport brought in roughly $1.77 million in revenue versus $1.52 million in expenses. In the same time period this year, the airport had revenues of roughly $900,000 compared to expenses of $1.46 million. That resulted in a budget deficit of approximately $556,376, which Jensen called “distressing.”

The airport is still in the midst of a massive expansion and Jensen said COVID-19 has not had a major impact on the budget or schedule of that project. He added that the airport received $5.6 million from the federal CARES Act.

Nickerson said passenger visits to the Bozeman airport have been down 90% at times. She said airlines are cancelling flights, so tourists are just deciding not to book trips.

Todd Frank, the owner of the three Trail Head outdoor gear and river sports stores in Missoula, said his downtown location has seen a big drop in business.