The numbers are in and they tell a familiar story.
Passenger numbers at the Missoula International Airport set a record in 2019 for the sixth year in a row, topping 900,000 for the first time.
The airport west of town handled 907,777 people boarding and getting off planes. That’s an increase of 59,333, or 7 percent, over 2018.
And it’s getting very close to doubling the volume of traffic since 2000, when roughly 460,000 passengers went through the airport terminal.
“The continued growth of passengers into and out of the Missoula International Airport is a reflection of the positive economic health and growth of tourism in the Greater Missoula area,” said Cris Jensen, Airport director. “We continue to see increased competition in our marketplace which has brought lower airfares for our customers.”
Jensen said 2020 looms as another record year. Alaska Airlines starts Los Angeles service on March 19 and will begin sending larger mainline aircraft on two of its four daily Seattle flights on May 21.
You have free articles remaining.
Frontier Airlines service to Denver restarts April 14, the earliest date yet.
Allegiant airlines restarts service to Oakland on May 14 and service to Los Angeles on June 5.
American Airlines’ flights between Missoula and Chicago will restart June 4, the same day American’s current Dallas service is upgraded to larger mainline aircraft for the summer.
Also on June 4, United Airlines restarts Chicago and San Francisco service, and resumes flights to and from Los Angeles three days later.
And Delta Air Lines will again add seasonal service to Atlanta to its regular schedule on June 14.