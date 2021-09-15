Missoula airport to conduct noise study after complaints

After several complaints, the Missoula airport will conduct a noise study along with an update of its master plan.

Airport director Brian Ellestad said he’s been in contact with residents in the vicinity of the airport who have complained about flight noise recently.

“We have had several noise complaints,” he said. “I’ve been in contact with everyone, but with one more so than others."

Those conversations have been cordial, he noted.

"Everyone’s been very appreciative and happy about changes at the airport, but after a quiet COVID year with not much noise, the airlines threw in a lot of capacity this year," Ellestad said.

Several airlines added new flights from Missoula this year, including a nonstop Allegiant Airlines flight from Missoula to Portland.

Firefighting airplanes also added noise, Ellestad said.

“The fire season was quite large and we supported those efforts and there was a lot more activity with those types of aircraft,” he said.

The last time the airport conducted a noise study was two or three decades ago. In that time, there have been different types of aircraft introduced to the skies.