Missoula airport to conduct noise study after complaints

After several complaints, the Missoula airport will conduct a noise study along with an update of its master plan.
Airport director Brian Ellestad said he’s been in contact with residents in the vicinity of the airport who have complained about flight noise recently.
“We have had several noise complaints,” he said. “I’ve been in contact with everyone, but with one more so than others."
Those conversations have been cordial, he noted.
"Everyone’s been very appreciative and happy about changes at the airport, but after a quiet COVID year with not much noise, the airlines threw in a lot of capacity this year," Ellestad said.
Several airlines added new flights from Missoula this year, including a nonstop Allegiant Airlines flight from Missoula to Portland.
Firefighting airplanes also added noise, Ellestad said.
“The fire season was quite large and we supported those efforts and there was a lot more activity with those types of aircraft,” he said.
The last time the airport conducted a noise study was two or three decades ago. In that time, there have been different types of aircraft introduced to the skies.
“Aircraft fleets have changed over time,” Ellestad said. “Next year, we’re doing an airport master plan, which we haven’t done in more than 10 years. It’s time to update that long-term planning document, so we thought this would be a good opportunity to redo our noise study."
Ellestad said that Missoula’s residential expansion has pushed farther into what used to be empty agricultural land surrounding the airport.
In 2019, city and county planners said $160 million worth of new development is planned in the Mullan area in the next five years, and the county got a $13 million federal grant to help plan and build infrastructure.
“As new homes migrate closer and closer to the airport, we’re seeking new and updated information,” Ellestad said.
The airport is in the midst of building a new terminal, and new software will allow the airport to keep a log of all arrivals and departures and their flight paths to that can be submitted to a consultant that does the noise study.
Much of the concern over noise seems to be focused south of the airport, Ellestad said.
“It all depends on wind direction,” he said. “The primary wind is from west to east, but we also get a lot of wind out of the Hellgate Canyon, which causes flights to depart over the city.”