Since American Airlines landed its first 76-seat American Eagle jet at Missoula International Airport in early June, the number of available passenger seats has exploded and passenger numbers have climbed to record heights, airport officials said Tuesday.
That’s most immediately reflected in October numbers. For the first time the Missoula airport (MSO) handled more than 70,000 inbound and outbound passengers in the 10th month of the year. The total of 73,328 was an increase of 11,071, or 18 percent, over 2017.
On June 7, American launched year-round, daily nonstop service between Missoula and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and summer nonstop flights to and from Chicago. Cris Jensen, Missoula airport director, said that addition and the competitive responses from existing carriers Alaska, Allegiant, Delta, Frontier and United has resulted in the addition of 228,000 seats since June.
“All of our airlines have added more seats, so we’re getting bigger airplanes and new destinations,' deputy director Brian Ellestad said.
That goes hand in hand with a decrease in air fares, he added.
“We’ll probably be getting some real fare data sometime after the first of the year,” Ellestad said. “I’ll be really curious to see how much the average fares have dropped. Anecdotally they have dropped a lot.”
He was told by a passenger booking a flight to Boston in December that fares normally in the $800 to $1,000 range can be had for less than half that.
Missoula handled more than 770,000 passengers in 2017, a record for the fourth consecutive year.
“There’s no reason we won’t have another record year,” Ellestad said.
The additional traffic comes even as construction on a three-story, 175,000-square foot terminal building moves indoors for the winter and the City of Missoula hones the finer points of annexing the airport and surrounding properties. The terminal construction should be complete by 2021. New security lanes in the middle of the terminal are due to open in December.
The airport also announced Tuesday that Frontier Airlines will resume four weekly flights between Missoula and Denver on March 22 next year, just in time for spring break travel.
It’ll be the sixth year that the Denver-based carrier has served Missoula on a seasonal basis and it's Frontier's earliest return by more than a month. Last year Frontier provided Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday service from May 2 to Nov. 14.
Ellestad said Frontier publishes its schedule in blocks and for now is scheduled through mid-August.
“Typically they’ll do a schedule extension,” he said.