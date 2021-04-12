Missoula airport workers protest low wages, unsafe conditions

The Missoula workers are paid $9.65 an hour to start and are capped at $10.40 an hour for people who have worked there six years.

They say the company's workers in other locations are paid more.

"What really stoked a fire is we learned that Kalispell got a contract hiring at $12.50 an hour and Great Falls is at that same rate and we're still stuck at our max cap for people working six years at $10.40," Braun said. "So they're bringing in employees from Spokane and Kalispell and paying them that higher rate plus $35 per diem, plus gas, plus a hotel instead of giving us a pay raise."

Job postings online for a passenger service agent and a ramp agent with Unifi in Kalispell start at $12.50 per hour.

The Unifi workers in Missoula aren't part of a union, Braun and Bonner said. They've both seen a lot of turnover because of the low wages.

"We've had a wild number of people leave just since working there the last six months," Braun said. "We haven't had a single new hire."

In fact, Braun and Bonner said employees who have worked for years at the Missoula airport have seen their pay decrease as the company negotiates different contracts with the airlines.