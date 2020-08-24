Missoula allocates $46K for Tax Increment Financing communications

In the proposal submitted to the city, McKnight said that Tax Increment Financing has been a "controversial subject" in Missoula, especially since plans to redevelop the Riverfront Triangle were announced last year.

"Part of the controversy stems from misinformation," McKnight wrote. "Providing clear, educational information about TIF and how it is used in Missoula will help citizens better understand the process and the benefits of using TIF."

However, McKight said, community members have also expressed frustration with a lack of clarity, transparency, and input around TIF projects.

Therefore, Six Pony Hitch proposed to look for the best ways for MRA to explore:

• how to do significant outreach regarding current opportunities for the community to engage with the MRA regarding TIF projects

• ways to work with the community to co-create around TIF in their Urban Renewal Districts

• how to create informational materials that the community and the City Council need to understand and support TIF projects