Missoula allocates $46K for Tax Increment Financing communications

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board approved a $46,500 contract on Monday to create a communication plan for the agency, largely in an effort to improve public understanding of Tax Increment Financing.
The contract will go to local communications firm Six Pony Hitch, owned by Christina "Spider" McKnight.
"Spider is very familiar with what MRA does and our history," said MRA director Ellen Buchanan.
At last month's board meeting, Buchanan said the agency needs to do a better job of communicating what it does to the public.
"We are technical writers, project managers," Buchanan said. "We get complicated projects done, but we're not necessarily ultimate communicators."
Ginny Merriam, the city's communications director, said she supported the plan.
"We realize we need outside help, much in the same way we use outside firms for engineering and planning," Merriam said. "We can't do everything."
It's particularly important to have effective communication because there's a state legislative session coming up, she noted.
In the proposal submitted to the city, McKnight said that Tax Increment Financing has been a "controversial subject" in Missoula, especially since plans to redevelop the Riverfront Triangle were announced last year.
"Part of the controversy stems from misinformation," McKnight wrote. "Providing clear, educational information about TIF and how it is used in Missoula will help citizens better understand the process and the benefits of using TIF."
However, McKight said, community members have also expressed frustration with a lack of clarity, transparency, and input around TIF projects.
Therefore, Six Pony Hitch proposed to look for the best ways for MRA to explore:
• how to do significant outreach regarding current opportunities for the community to engage with the MRA regarding TIF projects
• ways to work with the community to co-create around TIF in their Urban Renewal Districts
• how to create informational materials that the community and the City Council need to understand and support TIF projects
"This proposal details how we can help the MRA research, discover and assess the most effective ways to gather and strengthen community input and engagement and to help keep all community members well-informed about TIF and TIF projects," McKnight wrote.
Board member Mel Brock noted that Six Pony Hitch is charging $24,000 for 24 interviews with community leaders to understand what they view as the pros and cons of TIF in Missoula, among other things. Brock wanted to know why one-hour interviews cost so much.
McKnight responded that the fee includes staff time devoted to figuring out who to interview, chasing them down, setting up a time, transcriptions and finding common themes and spelling them out in a report for analysis.
"This isn't just a plan that's going to say 'we need a billboard,'" McKnight explained. "What's the deeper problem?"
Board member Nancy Moe said she supports the communications plan and is eager to see the final product so the MRA can act on its recommendations.
Buchanan said that the MRA probably won't need to hire an additional staff member to fulfill whatever recommendations the plan comes up with, because existing staff may have the capability to do that.
